Sana Saeed on father’s death on the day of janta curfew: ‘It was tough and unfair’

Actor Sana Saeed, who couldn’t attend the last rites of her father as she was stuck in Los Angeles due to coronavirus crisis, has said that she has made peace with the situation rather than fight it. Her father died in India on the day of janta curfew last month.

Sharing that it was extremely hard for her to deal with the news, she told Times of India in an interview, “I was already in isolation here and had no one with me. That was tough and unfair.”

She added further, “I had shut myself from the world for a couple of days and was only taking calls from my family (mother and two sisters). I wanted to be with them and hug them. Every time I felt sad, I prayed. I understood that I had to stop being selfish. I couldn’t have expected him to keep living with the kind of pain he was in. I loved my dad so much that I can never get closure, but I have come to terms with the fact that I couldn’t be present for his final rites. I have made peace with the situation rather than fight it.”

The actor said since her father had returned from the hospital and was stable, she flew to Los Angeles for an event. She now plans to translate his Urdu poetry in different languages to make sure his work reaches out to the people.

Sana had earlier told Hindustan Times about the sad news. Talking about how the funeral was carried out during janta curfew, she said, “My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn’t there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony.”

Sana is known for playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali in 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She was also seen in 2012 film Student Of The Year and has appeared on several reality shows.

