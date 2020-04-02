Sana Saeed’s father died on day of Janta Curfew, actor stuck in US: ‘Circumstances of his death very unfair’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:42 IST

Actor Sana Saeed’s whole world came crashing down when she got to know that her father, Urdu poet Abdul Ahad Saeed, passed away due to prolonged illness on March 22, when the nation observed Janata Curfew. Sitting miles away in Los Angeles, and amid a lockdown situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, it made it all the more difficult for her to cope up with the loss.

“My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he’s definitely in a better place now,” Saeed, who went to the US for an event, tells us in a go.

Due to the Janata Curfew across India on the day her father died, the actor’s family decided to keep the funeral low profile to avoid a large gathering. “My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn’t there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony,” Saeed shares.

Uncertain about when she’ll get to return home, the actor is keeping herself occupied by “praying a lot, doing yoga, and has also taken up an online business course”.