Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahri is meme makers’ new favourite, says ‘It’s said you are popular that’s why they make these memes’

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:33 IST

Sunil Lahri, known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, is happy to be the subject of funny memes that have flooded the social media ever since the show began its rerun on television amid lockdown.

Sunil told Koimoi in an interview, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes.”

As soon as the show went on air last month, the character of Lakshman became an instant favourite among the audience. The social media users were impressed with his dialogues and turned them into funny memes. While many couldn’t stop talking about his anger on screen, many were impressed with his good looks and dialogue delivery.

Sunil’s dialogue during the swayamvar scene won over the audience. As Rishi Parshuram says, “Isko humari aankho se door lejao (remove him from my sight)”, Lakshman replies “ Aap aankhe band karlijiye prabhu, main dikhai nahi dunga (Please close your eyes, you won’t be able to see me).” Lakshman Rekha also got an all new meaning as people were told not to step outside their houses during lockdown.

Sunil also said his character “had a lot of shades to perform” as an actor. He feels that he could have played the role of Lakshman in today’s time better because he didn’t have that much experience in the 80s.

He said, “If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better.”

