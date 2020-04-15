e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahri is meme makers’ new favourite, says ‘It’s said you are popular that’s why they make these memes’

Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahri is meme makers’ new favourite, says ‘It’s said you are popular that’s why they make these memes’

Sunil Lahri has reacted to the hundreds of memes based on his character of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

tv Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lakshman from Ramayan is the inspiration behind funny memes these days.
Lakshman from Ramayan is the inspiration behind funny memes these days.
         

Sunil Lahri, known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, is happy to be the subject of funny memes that have flooded the social media ever since the show began its rerun on television amid lockdown.

Sunil told Koimoi in an interview, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes.”

As soon as the show went on air last month, the character of Lakshman became an instant favourite among the audience. The social media users were impressed with his dialogues and turned them into funny memes. While many couldn’t stop talking about his anger on screen, many were impressed with his good looks and dialogue delivery.

 

Sunil’s dialogue during the swayamvar scene won over the audience. As Rishi Parshuram says, “Isko humari aankho se door lejao (remove him from my sight)”, Lakshman replies “ Aap aankhe band karlijiye prabhu, main dikhai nahi dunga (Please close your eyes, you won’t be able to see me).” Lakshman Rekha also got an all new meaning as people were told not to step outside their houses during lockdown.

 

 

A collage of Lakshman and Shurpanakha from the show says, “Lakshman ji pahle they jinhe ye pata tha...bulati hai magar jane ka nahi.”  

View this post on Instagram

जय हो 🤗🤗🌋🌋🙏🙏

A post shared by Sunil Lahri Official Fanpage (@sunil_lahri_fanpage) on

 

Sunil also said his character “had a lot of shades to perform” as an actor. He feels that he could have played the role of Lakshman in today’s time better because he didn’t have that much experience in the 80s.

Also read: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna deletes pics with boyfriend Eban Hyams, he says ‘she reminds me of my mother’

He said, “If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
Covid-19| Gujarat CM to self-isolate for a week after MLA he met tests positive
Covid-19| Gujarat CM to self-isolate for a week after MLA he met tests positive
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news