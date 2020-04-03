Ramayan wins over a new generation: Laxman’s sass, Urmila’s sacrifice inspires memes

tv

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:13 IST

Ramayan is back among the new generation and the old as they sit together to watch the superhit mythological show from the 80s, courtesy lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Since there wasn’t any social media when the show first released in 1987, the new net-savvy generation is happy to watch the epic drama and have been sharing their reactions on Twitter.

The viewers are already a fan Laxman’s (Sunil Lahri) dialogue delivery, who has earned a new fan base post the show release. His latest dialogue during the swayamvar scene won over the audience. As Rishi Parshuram says, “Isko humari aankho se door lejao (remove him from my sight)”, Lakshman replies “ Aap aankhe band karlijiye prabhu, main dikhai nahi dunga (Please close your eyes, you won’t be able to see me).”

#Ramayan #RamayanOnDDNational

Admit it or die....

Laxman have better roasting skill than you♥️ pic.twitter.com/9nNvPRLOPd — Aman Upadhyay (@AmanUpa59504263) March 29, 2020

Ramayan will become famous again because of Laxman ji savage reply🔥#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/NLU2w4Rw0n — Sau'rabh Chavan (@junior_chavan) March 31, 2020

As Laxman start dialoguing



Me and my bois :-#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/NnSq3dLmyS — अनजाना_बिश्नोई♚ (@Mr_pankaj__) March 31, 2020

A viewer shared a picture of Laxman and wrote, “Admit it or die....Laxman have better roasting skill than you.” Another reacted, “Ramayan will become famous again because of Laxman ji savage reply.” One more shared a Johnny Lever dialogue and wrote, “As Laxman start dialoguing - Me and my bois :- Abhi maja aayega na bhidu.”

The portrayal of Bharat (Sanjay Jog) for his immense love for Ram is also being talked about on social media. The audience also reacted to Laxman’s wife Urmila’s (Anjali Vyas) sacrifice as her husband chose to join Ram on a 14-year-long exile.

Nowadays every episode I am like : 😭Why why why God you doing this to Bharat... cry all throughout... #Ramayan #Bharat pic.twitter.com/NVhWIIupse — navneeta (@navneet78931374) April 2, 2020

I know you were waiting for meme from #Ramayan this. Here's the savage Laxman with no chill against Parshuram in their samwad. #RamayanOnDDNational #RamayanaParMahabharat pic.twitter.com/XACrdzfizW — The Meme Jedi (@TheMemeJedi1) March 31, 2020

#Ramayan

Every Indian after watching Urmila Sacrifice : pic.twitter.com/fjgettrk9b — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) March 31, 2020

Ramayan is telecast twice at 9 am and 9 pm on DD National every day. The show re-released on DD National as all shoots of films and shows were cancelled amid Covid-19 spread. It is already a hit as the re-run registered the highest rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel show, according to a report by Broadcasting Audience Research Council.

Also read: Panchayat review: Jitendra Kumar takes over from Shah Rukh Khan in this quirky desi drama

Ramayan stars Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. The show also starred late wrestler-turned-actor Dara Singh as Hanuman.

A picture of Arun watching the rerun of the show with his family went viral recently. The actor told IANS in an interview, “The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can’t go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more