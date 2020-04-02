Ramayan retelecast on DD garners highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015

tv

The retelecast of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan garnered the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience, an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday said.

Doordarshan has been entertaining people who are keeping themselves at home, by broadcasting the old classics. In the wake of the countrywide lockdown for 21 days to deal with Covid-19 outbreak, the public service broadcaster decided to retelecast the mythological serial of the 80s – Ramayan and Mahabharat.

On public demand, Doordarshan has also reintroduced some of its other famous serials like Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad,Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi on DD National and along with Mahabharat, it has also reintroduced Alif Laila and Upanishad Ganga on DD Bharati, the statement said.

Ramayan is telecast twice at 9 am and 9 pm on DD National every day. Mahabharat is also shown twice with fresh episodes at 12 pm and 7 pm on DD Bharati daily.

The entertainment lineup in the afternoon on DD National starts with Circus at 3pm, Shriman Shrimati at 4pm, Buniyad at 5pm. Similarly, the evening band on DD National starts with Dekh Bhai Dekh at 6pm, followed by Shaktimaan at 8pm, Ramayan at 9pm and ends with the famous serial Chanakya at 10pm. Doordarshan has also scheduled Alif Laila at 10.30am on DD Bharati, and Upanishad Ganga at 6pm on the same channel.

The significant increase in interest and potential viewership for Doordarshan content has enabled the public broadcaster of India to discharge its responsibility towards making the nationwide total lockdown successful.

