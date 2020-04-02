e-paper
Home / TV / Ramayan telecast on Friday to be delayed to not overlap with PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation

Ramayan telecast on Friday to be delayed to not overlap with PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation

Friday’s telecast of the mythological epic series Ramayan will be delayed by a few minutes so as to not overlap with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 am address to the nation.

tv Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Ramayan and several other shows are being re-run during the coronavirus lockdown.
Ramayan and several other shows are being re-run during the coronavirus lockdown.
         

Friday’s telecast of the mythological epic series Ramayan will be delayed by a few minutes so as to not overlap with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9am address to the nation, Prasar Bharti has announced.

The official Twitter account of Prasar Bharti wrote on Thursday, “In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes.”

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”

 

Ramayan was back on television on last Saturday, recalling for many those epic mornings an age ago when entire families, and even neighbours, gathered before clunky television boxes for their weekly fix of television and religion.

The streets were empty, as they were nearly three decades ago when Ramanand Sagar’s serial that brought to life in garish and grainy colour the story of the noble prince and his 14-year exile began airing every Sunday.

Also read: Lord Ram aka Arun Govil watches Ramayan rerun with family on Doordarshan, pic goes viral

Then, it was about people glued to television screens, some even praying before it, planning their day around that one hour a week and making sure they go nowhere. Now, it is about a lockdown in a highly tech efficient world of 24-hour entertainment as India and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The government’s announcement that it would rerun the show on DD National at 9am and 9pm everyday brought back nostalgia for times that were simpler and TV viewing was about community.

(With PTI inputs)

Coronavirus deaths climb to 53 in India, positive cases cross 2,000
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Should the Centre extend lockdown, and other top news with Vikram Chandra
