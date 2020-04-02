Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sriman Srimati join Ramayan, Mahabharat on Doordarshan, watch reruns amid lockdown

tv

Shekhar Sumar’s popular sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh has joined Ramayan and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat on Doordarshan amid lockdown. Shaktimaaan and Chanakya are other popular 90s TV shows that are being run again on the national telecaster as the country observes complete lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The official handle of Doordarshan wrote Wednesday, “Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational.” Dekh Bhai Dekh features Shekhar Suman alongside Farida Jalal, Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Urvashi Dholakia, Bhavana Balsavar and Deven Bhojani.

Your favourite comedy show #DekhBhaiDekh is back on @DDNational everyday at 6 pm, starting from today. You can also watch it on our @newsonair App. Download the App now - https://t.co/sB5e198kIy #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W8HWZ87oI0 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) April 1, 2020

The show was created, developed, edited and directed by Aanand Mahendroo. Jaya Bachchan produced it under the banner of Saraswati Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd (later merged with husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited).

Sriman Srimati, Alif Laila, Buniyaad and Upnishad Ganga are also being telecast on Doordarshan channels. While comedy Sriman Srimati will be aired at 4pm daily on Doordarshan, Buniyaad will be aired at 5pm everyday. Chanakya will be aired at 10pm everyday on the channel.

You can catch Upnishad Ganga at 6pm on DD Bharti while you can watch Alif Laila at 6pm everyday on DD Bharti.

Talking about the rerun of Shaktimaan, Mukesh Khanna had told Hindustan Times, “People from all over the country had sent messages asking whether Shaktimaan would also start airing and it was then that I spoke to the authorities and eventually this worked out. Today’s kids need more ‘maarg darshan’ than those in the ‘90s.” Mukesh essayed the titular role in the popular serial and also co-curated it.

