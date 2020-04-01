Today’s kids need more ‘maarg darshan’ than those in the ‘90s: Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:42 IST

Television is taking a trip down the memory lane amid this lockdown. After mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, ‘90s superhero show, Shaktimaan,another cult classic from the golden era of Indian television, is going to air on Doordarshan.

Happy that re-runs of his hit show is making its way back to TV, actor-producer Mukesh Khanna, who played the eponymous superhero, feels “it is the need of the hour.”

“People from all over the country had sent messages asking whether Shaktimaan would also start airing and it was then that I spoke to the authorities and eventually this worked out. Today’s kids need more ‘maarg darshan’ than those in the ‘90s,” he shares.

Khanna found a huge fan base among children in the late as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Also, highlighting the educative segment of the show- Chhoti chhoti magar moti baate, the actor says, “Kids need more of those chhoti motti battaein than those in the ‘90s. “

With the airing of Shaktimaan, Khanna will have two ‘90s shows running on TV, the other being Mahabharat in which he played Bhishma Pitamah, another iconic role.

“This lockdown is a blessing in disguise. This is the best way to educate the kids about the things they missed and about the shows they haven’t watched. People are at home and they will watch these shows as there is not much option. Whoever thought of this is brilliant,” shares Khanna.

The 61-year-old says earlier when Mahabharat and Ramayan would air; there would be curfew on the streets because people would rush home to watch the show. “Now because of the curfew situation outside, people are at home and getting to watch these shows. People are lapping it up already,” he says.

Khanna also points out how this is also a time during which people are getting a break from all the saas-bahu sagas.

“Those saas-bahu serials have so far polluted the minds of everyone in the country. People feel bad when I say this but that is what it is. Those are all TRP-based shoes with no moral values; there is no takeaway from them. Bas saazish karna sikhate hai, what kind of message is that?” he asks.