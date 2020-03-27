Mahabharat to air at 12pm and 7pm every day on DD Bharti starting Saturday, announces Prakash Javadekar

tv

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:35 IST

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced the airtime for the highly anticipated rerun of 80s hit show, Mahabharat. The epic series will air every day beginning Saturday.

“Happy to announce that DD Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March, the popular serial ‘Mahabharat’ at 12 noon and 7 pm every day,” Javadekhar said, as reported by ANI. Earlier, it was announced that another 80s’ epic series Ramayan would also be aired from Saturday.

Happy to announce that DD Bharati will relay from tomorrow Saturday 28th March, the popular serial 'Mahabharat' at 12 noon and 7 pm every day: Prakash Javadekar, Information & Broadcasting Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9Ag6sltywR — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

The reruns were announced after huge demand from people online. People demanded the shows amid the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the country.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow in DD National. One episode in morning 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., another in the evening 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Javadekar had tweeted early on Friday.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana. The show ran originally from 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990.

Follow @htshowbiz for more