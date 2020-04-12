As Doordarshan climbs TRP charts after decades, Twitter celebrates with memes: ‘Ab toh DD ich bhagwan hai’

tv

Thanks to reruns of multiple shows from the ‘80 and ‘90s, Doordarshan has become the most watched television channel in the country after decades. Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan and Mahabharat to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted the channel to great heights.

The national broadcaster registered nearly 40,000% jump in viewership. The glorious underdog story touched Twitter which decided to commemorate the feat in the way it knows best--with memes.

With Arun Govil’s face on Hrithik Roshan’s from Super 30, Lord Ram is seen assuring DD that the TRPs will be taken care of. Meanwhile, other channels and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and Zee are represented by the straightface of that viral Pakistani cricket fan.

Check out the best memes:

Doordarshan: We need to improve our TRPs



Lord Ram: pic.twitter.com/NuwOSugk4m — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2020

*News channels seeing their trp going down while Ramayan is being telecasted * pic.twitter.com/7XVgFp6PQr — Anshu-MAN Superzero💥🔥 (@AnshumanSingh_9) April 12, 2020

Starting with the Hindu mythology series Ramayan, DD has got back other classics like Mahabharat, Shaktiman and Buniyaad to serve the audiences during the three-week lockdown. Most of these were produced when DD monopolised TV broadcasting in the country. BARC attributed the telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat for DD’s emergence to the top, while the other programmes also helped improve its position in select time slots.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. It also became the highest watched serial in the Hindi general entertainment space.

The first four episodes of Ramayan garnered on an average 28.7 million impressions. All the four episodes of Ramayan garnered 6.9 billion viewing minutes, adding that on an average each episode of Ramayan got 42.6 million tune-ins. The report went live on Thursday.

