Sanjay Dutt gives wife Maanayata a hug, joined by sisters Priya Dutt, Namrata Dutt as he leaves for hospital. See pics

Aug 18, 2020

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer last week, has been making regular visits to the hospital. He was spotted with wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt outside their residence as he left for the hospital on Tuesday. Sanjay waved to the paparazzi and showed a thumbs up sign.

Sanjay was seen in a blue kurta-pyjama and sported coloured hair. His wife was seen in a pink kurta. The couple walked out of the house hand in hand and were seen hugging before he left.

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last weekend after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday. A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The actor has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt, on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

Sanjay will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health.

“He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that,” source close to the film’s production told PTI. He is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

He will also star in the second installment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

