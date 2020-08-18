Pandit Jasraj’s body being brought back from New Jersey, says granddaughter Shweta Pandit

music

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj’s body is being brought back to India for last rites, his granddaughter Shweta Pandit said on Tuesday. The classical vocalist did in New Jersey on Monday. He was 90.

Shweta told Bombay Times in an interview, “Dadu’s body is being brought back from New Jersey and will reach Mumbai tomorrow (August 20). We need to get some permissions in place for safety during the pandemic.”

“We spoke almost every week in the last six months during the pandemic, since this was the one time when we were all at home. When the pandemic struck, he was in his New Jersey home with his students and he had to stay put there,” she added.

Shweta lives with her family in Florence, Italy and welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. She said that he chatted with her and her daughter on video call and even blessed the little virtually.

Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q0LpCvrgr8 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) August 17, 2020

Shweta had shared several pictures with Pandit Jasraj on Twitter along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj.”

While one picture was from her wedding and showed Pandit Jasraj blessing him, another was a screenshot of his contact on her phone. She saved his contact as ‘Pandit Jasraj US Dadu’. It also indicated that the two had a video call on August 7 as well.

His family said in a statement, “With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

