Singer Shweta Pandit shares happy memories with grandfather Pandit Jasraj: ‘Good bye my precious dadu’

music

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:15 IST

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj died in the US on Monday. His granddaughter and singer Shweta Pandit shared a heartfelt note in the memory of the classical vocalist. She also shared a few memorable throwback pictures with the late music maestro.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Shweta wrote, “Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj.” The first picture is a screenshot of his contact in Shweta’s phone saved as ‘Pandit Jasraj US Dadu’. It indicates he had made a video call to her on August 7 this month. Two other pictures show the two of them together while the fourth one is from Shweta’s wedding ceremony and shows Pandit Jasraj blessing her.

Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q0LpCvrgr8 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) August 17, 2020

The legendary musician died of a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said on Monday. “Bapuji is no more,” his daughter Durga told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.

The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, leaves behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades. He is survived by his wife Madura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana and was one of India’s greatest music legends, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

Also read: When Pandit Jasraj performed in his first concert, was awarded 5000 gold coins by Nepal king: ‘I was shocked and almost fainted’

Demonstrating his ability to adapt with the times, his last performance was in April this year. He sang on Hanuman Jayanti for the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in Varanasi through Facebook Live.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said. “May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more