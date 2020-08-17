RIP Pandit Jasraj: Rekha Bhardwaj, Kailash Kher share condolences, say ‘our music world is deserted’

music

Indian music industry has mourned the loss of the classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj who died on Monday at the age of 90. Singer Rekha Bhardwaj said the ‘music world is now deserted’, while singer Kailash Kher said the late vocalist was a music genre in himself.

Mourning the loss of Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few throwback pictures with the legend on Twitter and wrote, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

Rekha Bhardwaj said the music industry is deserted without him. She wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “The heart is sad. Pandit Jasraj, who was like my favorite guru since childhood, is no more! Heart is sinking !! So many childhood memories / photos going through my eyes !! Today our music world has become deserted !! #PanditJasrajJi #tribute.”

Singer Kailash Kher also wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “The pioneer of many generations in music whose conscience seemed to be from Mukharwind. The vertex of classical music, renounced the mortal body to leave for his heavenly abode, did not die but merged into the ages by becoming a music genre. #PtJasraj Parivana The end of a century. May God grant them salvation.”

Javed Akhtar wrote, “A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today . My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessig all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying JAI HO !!”

Shankar Mahadevan said, “Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet.”

Randeep Hooda shared a black-and-white picture of the vocalist on Twitter and wrote, “A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal - pure class ..Rest in peace #PanditJasraj ji.”

A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal - pure class ..

Singer Sona Mohapatra shared the experience of listening to Pandit Jasraj at a concert and wrote, “I heard Pandit Jasraj in concert for the first time one early morning at the St Xavier Jan Fest over two decades ago. I felt the heavens descend on us. Haven’t forgotten the sparkle of that morning. Indescribable. Pandit jee will remain with India inspiring us forever. #omshanti.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a performance of Pandit Jasraj on Twitter and wrote, “And now Pandit Jasraj. Have had the privilege of attending over two decades of his performances. Panditji’s beautiful voice and his smooth, rhythmic expositions will remain immortal. Here’s an old recording of my favorite Raag Adana -Maata Kalika. Condolences to Panditji’s family.”

Raveena Tandon wrote, “#PanditJasrajJi Om Shanti. #legendsofHindustan.”

Nimrat Kaur called him a genius and tweeted, “Heartfelt and sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Pandit Jasraj ji. No words can possibly sum up his genius and the gift of his life work. Blessed to have witnessed his magic in this lifetime...may his soul rest in peace.”

Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan.”

Richa Chadha called the demise of Pandit Jasraj the end of an era. “thank you for the music Pandit Jasraj. An era has ended. Condolences to the family,” she wrote.

Swara Bhasker also shared a performance by Pandit Jasraj and wrote, “#PanditJasraj is no more... had the good fortune of listening to him live many years ago- unforgettable! You live on and beyond Pandit ji.”

