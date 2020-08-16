Priya Dutt accompanies brother Sanjay Dutt to hospital for checkup post actor’s cancer diagnosis

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:28 IST

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt has been by his side after he was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer. She accompanied him to the Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening and was also spotted at the hospital on Sunday.

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last weekend after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday. A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

“We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.

The news of Sanjay’s diagnosis came a day before the trailer release of his upcoming film, Sadak 2. The actor will be finishing the dubbing of the film before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health. “He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that,” source close to the film’s production told PTI.

Also read: MS Dhoni retires: Anupam Kher pens note as cricketer’s ‘filmy father’, Abhishek Bachchan calls it the ‘end of an era’

Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Sanjay will also star in the second installment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more