With Rs 735 crore riding on his films, here’s the status of Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming projects, from Bhuj to Shamshera

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:42 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt, one of the most beloved stars in Bollywood, announced earlier this week that he would be taking a break from work due to medical reasons. It was reported that the actor had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and would be seeking treatment in the US.

Positive vibes were sent his way, and his wife Maanyata Dutt in a statement said, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

It was also reported by PTI that the actor would complete some last-minute dubbing for his upcoming release, Sadak 2. The film, a sequel to his 1991 romantic thriller, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. It is just one of the many projects in the pipeline for the veteran actor.

Here’s a rundown of his upcoming films:

Sadak 2 - Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated for release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.



Torbaaz - The film, reportedly about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, was recently announced as a part of Netflix’s upcoming slate of releases. Nargis Fakhri stars alongside Sanjay, who reportedly plays an army officer in the film.



Bhuj: The Pride of India - Sanjay has a pivotal role in the upcoming war drama, also starring Ajay Devgn, due to release on Disney+ Hotstar.



KGF: Chapter 2 - Sanjay’s viking-inspired look from the upcoming South sequel was revealed on his birthday recently. The actor plays the villain in the film, which reportedly has a few days of filming left.



Shamshera - Sanjay collaborates once again with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming Yash Raj Films drama, after Ranbir played him in his blockbuster biopic, Sanju. Filming hasn’t been completed.



Prithviraj - Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, the historical drama has a significant amount of filming remaining, after the coronavirus pandemic halted production completely. Akshay has in the meantime commenced work on another project, Bell Bottom.

According to India Today, the actor has Rs 735 crore riding on his future projects. In his social media announcement, he had written, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”

