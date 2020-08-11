Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:13 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been detected with stage four lung cancer, said sources at Lilavati hospital who are not authorised to talk to the media. The actor, who was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged on Monday.

The actor’s oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92% when he was admitted. He was immediately tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen kit. But as per the sources, the test result didn’t show any presence of the pathogen of the virus. Later, it was reported that he has develop fluid in his chest.

His diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, he run cancer analysis and it came positive,” said a source from the hospital. When contacted his treating doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, refused to make any comment on it citing patient confidentiality.

On Tuesday, Sanjay had announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” The Khalnaayak actor further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir 🙏 this year why u doing this ? — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) August 11, 2020

Among those who tweeted about Sanjay was actor Adhyayan Suman who tweeted, “Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir Folded hands this year why u doing this?”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for ‘some medical treatment’, urges fans not to worry

On August 8, the Munnabhai MBBS actor issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is “doing well” and his reports for Covid-19 were negative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more