Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for ‘some medical treatment’, urges fans not to worry

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:09 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt has announced that he is taking a break from work due to health concerns. The actor says he is seeking a medical treatment.

Sanjay took to social media to share the message with his fans. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!,” he wrote.

Sanjay’s fans prayed for his speedy recovery. “Prayers for you sir love you reply for England fan,” wrote one. “Good bless you baba,” wrote another.

The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last week after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He had tested negative for Covid-19. On August 8, soon after hospitalisation, he had issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is “doing well”.

An official from Lilavati Hospital told PTI that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm, Monday. He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

The trailer for his film Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on Tuesday.

