Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor to make Bollywood debut in unexpected role. See announcement pics

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut soon, but not as an actor. Shanaya’s parents announced via Instagram posts that she will work as an assistant director on an upcoming film.

“All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney,” Sanjay wrote alongside his post, which shows the father-daughter duo posing together. “My baby’s gone to Lucknow for 2 weeks #MissYouAlready #AssistantDirectorsLife #LoveYou @shanayakapoor02 #ProudMama,” wrote Maheep, whose post also showed a younger Shanaya posing with Sanjay.

Several of Shanaya’s cousins, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, are already actors, as is her uncle, Anil Kapoor.

Shanaya is often seen around town with friends Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey, who will make her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, and Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who has long been expected to debut as an actor in Bollywood.

Both Sonam and Arjun Kapoor also made their starts by assisting popular directors. Sonam assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black, while Arjun assisted Nikhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho.

