Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday spotted on Sunday brunch in new pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 18-year-old daughter Suhana Khan stepped out for a Sunday brunch with friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Each celebrity kid showed off their own way of styling a casual afternoon outing look when they were spotted at Bastian, Mumbai on Sunday.

Wearing a black tank-top underneath an olive green shirt and black skinny jeans, Suhana enjoyed gluten-free comfort food and seafood fare inside the popular Bandra restaurant. She was joined by actor Sonam Kapoor’s cousin sister Shanaya, 18, and actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya, 19, who makes her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

Shanaya matched Suhana with a baggy high-waist blue jeans that featured a side-pocket design and sneakers. She flaunted her toned midriff in a crop top and added a retro-flare to her ensemble with silver hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Ananya gave a leggy display as she rocked a little white dress from fashion label Forever 21, while she added a pair of red sneakers for a pop of colour and a Louis Vuitton mini bag.

Suhana, Shanaya and Anandya are often spotted together.

Suhana made her magazine debut on the cover of Vogue India’s August issue. The magazine cover was launched by SRK himself at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. The issue included a series of photographs of the star kid and described her as a “student, theatre lover, future star”. Even though the 18-year old does not have a public official Instagram handle, Suhana is not new to spotlight and this move was seen as her official entry into stardom. However, films will have to wait for a while as Suhana is now looking to join a university and study acting. Her older brother Aryan is already studying film-making in Los Angeles.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:52 IST