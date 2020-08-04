e-paper
Sara Ali Khan looks back at her stunning pool pics amid Mumbai monsoon, pens a poem. See pics

Sara Ali Khan looks back at her stunning pool pics amid Mumbai monsoon, pens a poem. See pics

Sara Ali Khan has shared two pictures from her memorable moments in the pool. She also shared a self-written poem to go along with it.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan in the pool.
Sara Ali Khan in the pool.
         

Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse throwback photos from one of her vacations along with a a new poem written in the mood for the monsoon. The actor is seen chilling on an inflated duck in a pool in the photos.

While the first picture shows her enjoying some peaceful moments on the duck, the second picture shows her enjoying the rain while still being seated on the duck in the pool. She wrote along with it in her trademark poetry, “The calm before the storm....Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s form. Weather will change, rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform.”

 

The post received more than 413000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. One of her friends added more lines to the poem. He wrote, “Wana stay cool?? hope into the pool, it’s the best way to have fun, even when there’s no sun, get off the TV & grab a floaty!!! Rain rain pls stay & join us everyday!!!”

A day before, the actor had shared a video from the same day on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. It also featured her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who’s seen enjoying in the same pool. He also upturned the duck, throwing her into the water in the video. She captioned it, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.”

 

Also read: Milind Soman makes fan do push-ups for selfie, calls it ‘random act of kindness’

Sara is hardly being spotted outdoors after her driver tested positive for Covid-19 last month. She and her brother had visited her father Saif Ali Khan’s house around the same time.

Sara will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1. The film was scheduled to release in May but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce a new release date or drop any hints about its release on an OTT platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

