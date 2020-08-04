Milind Soman makes fan do push-ups for selfie, calls it ‘random act of kindness’

bollywood

Milind Soman has decided to do one act of kindness everyday. Sharing his latest selfless act, Milind revealed he made one of his fans do push-ups before they clicked a selfie together as “it helps” them to become fitter and stronger. The actor and fitness enthusiast says the fan “qualified” for a selfie by doing push-ups.

Sharing the picture as proof on Instagram, he wrote, “Want the world to be a better place? Start doing random acts of kindness :) making people do pushups for selfies may not automatically qualify, but I think it helps, and its a start!!!!! #IwillDoMore. Do small, simple things that you are happy to do, be fully engaged in doing it and you will discover the true joy in giving! When you offer to get groceries for your elderly neighbour, or just make a call to a colleague or your household help to check how they are coping at home.. you begin to understand people and become more engaged in helping the world cope with the situation.”

Talking about one such initiative where he would be encouraging fans to do one act of kindness everyday, he wrote, “#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world. #EveryTuesday, we share an idea for you to do a random act of kindness (DoRAK), to express your generosity in an everyday situation! Give for a better Bharat! #daanutsav #DoRak #life #love #happiness.”

Milind has been inspiring his fans to take up fitness as a way of lifestyle by sharing pictures from his running session or his simple home workouts. His wife Ankita Konwar is also a runner and often shares a glimpse of her unique workouts at home.

Even on Friendship Day, Milind shared a picture of them running and wrote, “All happy relationships are more GIVE than TAKE ... whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more, BE HAPPY. Did you say something sweet to somebody today ? To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend @ankita_earthy, run with me forever, thank you for your love, Happy Friendship Day !”

