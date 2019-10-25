Sara Ali Khan shares ab-baring pictures of brother Ibrahim, fans can barely handle it. See here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:08 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a couple of posts of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photo shoot for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sara’s most recent post came on Friday.

The black-and-white pictures show Ibrahim striking various dynamic poses in matching jacket, striped pants, and shoes. The first post has received close to a million ‘likes’. The second post, meanwhile, carries the caption, “Dance to your own rhythm,” perhaps because in it, Ibrahim is dancing with an animated expression on his face. Several fans left fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Sara and Ibrahim are the kids of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has one son, Taimur.

Sara, who made her film debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, has often spoken fondly of her brother. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

As part of their joint spread in Hello! magazine recently, Ibrahim said about Sara, “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot.”

