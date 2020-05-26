Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a tour of India in new video. Watch her ‘Bharat state of mind ’

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:35 IST

Amidst lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her travels across India. In the video, Sara is seen covering key destinations in Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat.

Learning about the diversities, beliefs and cultures among various things, Sara has given a sneak peek of her journey. Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with a ‘namaste’, she captioned the video: “Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind.”

She is seen riding a camel in Rajasthan, enjoying shopping in Telangana with mother Amrita Singh. Sara also binged on some delicacies from Uttar Pradesh and showed viewers the tall mountains of Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Sara shared a priceless childhood throwback picture, along with her recent picture to mark Eid. The ‘Simmba’ star put out the cute picture on Instagram where she is seen clad in a pink hijab, while on the other hand, the second picture features the younger Sara as she is seen sporting a black dupatta while she tries to imitate the younger self.

Along with the picture, she wrote,” Eid Mubarak,” and urged people to stay safe by staying at home and urged them to stay positive amid the Covid-19 outbreak with “#staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.” The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than one lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

