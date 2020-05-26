e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a tour of India in new video. Watch her ‘Bharat state of mind ’

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a tour of India in new video. Watch her ‘Bharat state of mind ’

Sara Ali Khan has a video of all the Indian states she has travelled to recently. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 19:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Sara Ali Khan riding a camel in Rajasthan and finding tasty treats in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Amidst lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her travels across India. In the video, Sara is seen covering key destinations in Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat.

Learning about the diversities, beliefs and cultures among various things, Sara has given a sneak peek of her journey. Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with a ‘namaste’, she captioned the video: “Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind.”

 

She is seen riding a camel in Rajasthan, enjoying shopping in Telangana with mother Amrita Singh. Sara also binged on some delicacies from Uttar Pradesh and showed viewers the tall mountains of Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Sara shared a priceless childhood throwback picture, along with her recent picture to mark Eid. The ‘Simmba’ star put out the cute picture on Instagram where she is seen clad in a pink hijab, while on the other hand, the second picture features the younger Sara as she is seen sporting a black dupatta while she tries to imitate the younger self.

Along with the picture, she wrote,” Eid Mubarak,” and urged people to stay safe by staying at home and urged them to stay positive amid the Covid-19 outbreak with “#staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.” The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than one lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers, writes Ram Madhav
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
