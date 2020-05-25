Eid 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan wish Eid mubarak, Sonam Kapoor says ‘Thank you for praying for us’

Updated: May 25, 2020 09:00 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities have wished their fans Eid Mubarak on social media. Many of them, such as Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, shared their traditional looks along with Eid greetings on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to wish fans on the occasion. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. #EidMubarak.”

Sara shared a collage of her pictures as a child and a grownup, both of which show her in a hijab. She captioned it, “Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.”

Ananya shared a boomerang video in a traditional look, complete with a nose pin, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak ...sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug #StayHome #StaySafe.”

Sonam shared a picture of herself from one of her photoshoots and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid.”

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a boomerang video of her performing the namaaz in one of her films. She captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” Tara Sutaria also shared a picture of herself with her head covered with a dupatta to wish fans on Instagram.

Others such as Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha, Manoj Bajpayee and Adnan Sami had also extended their warm greetings to fans on social media.

Randeep put out a picture in which he can be seen wearing a sherwani with a pearl beaded neckpiece and a full beard. Alongside the post, the actor extended Eid wishes and wrote, “ Re Sabne Eid ki Raam Raam #eidmubarak. Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace.”

