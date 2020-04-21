Esha Gupta on dealing with Covid-19 crisis: I’m treating this as a war-like situation

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:57 IST

Esha Gupta was aware of the gravity of the Covid-19 situation much before it reached India, all thanks to her Spanish boyfriend. The actor, who isn’t comfortable revealing the name of her businessman beau, shares that he has been updating her about the deadly virus and the precautions one needs to take to fight it.

“My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m taking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me,” says the actor.

The other set of people she’s worried about is her family in Delhi. She connects with them via video call daily to check if “they’re taking good care of themselves”.

“I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health… treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow,” adds the 34-year-old, who does yoga for a peaceful mind and a healthy body.

Gupta agrees that maintaining sanity in such trying times is difficult. “It’s natural. But we can’t lose the battle so easily. We need to try our best. Try doing yoga, it helps a lot. And focus on the good things in life. I’m also keeping myself away from negative people,” she adds, revealing that she’s also learning Spanish, playing the guitar, cooking and baking.

The other thing that makes her happy is feeding street dogs. “I carry their food in my back(pack) and wearing a mask and gloves every day in the evening,” she ends.

