Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana sings Dheeme Dheeme from BFF Ananya Panday’s movie in unseen video. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 08:13 IST

A new video of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, singing the song Dheeme Dheeme by Tony Kakkar, has been shared online. The video was shared by a friend of hers on social media, on her birthday on May 22.

In the video, Suhana and her friend can be seen swaying to the grooves of the song, with Suhana jumping in when the catchy chorus -- ‘Dheeme dheeme dheeme dheeme’ -- comes around. The song was also featured in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Suhana’s BFF, Ananya Panday.

Like Ananya, Suhana is also expected to join the film industry, after completing her education. Suhana is currently a student at New York University, but is back home in Mumbai due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Ananya in a recent interview spoke about Suhana’s desire to become an actor. “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” Ananya told Mid-Day.

Also read: Ananya Panday knows exactly when BFF Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Ananya said, “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more