e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana sings Dheeme Dheeme from BFF Ananya Panday’s movie in unseen video. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana sings Dheeme Dheeme from BFF Ananya Panday’s movie in unseen video. Watch

In a new video, Suhana Khan attempted to sing the song Dheeme Dheeme, which was featured in her BFF Ananya Panday’s movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Watch here .

bollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2020 08:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Suhana Khan and a friend sing Dheeme Dheeme.
Suhana Khan and a friend sing Dheeme Dheeme.
         

A new video of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, singing the song Dheeme Dheeme by Tony Kakkar, has been shared online. The video was shared by a friend of hers on social media, on her birthday on May 22.

In the video, Suhana and her friend can be seen swaying to the grooves of the song, with Suhana jumping in when the catchy chorus -- ‘Dheeme dheeme dheeme dheeme’ -- comes around. The song was also featured in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Suhana’s BFF, Ananya Panday.

 

View this post on Instagram

She just made my day😭😍 #suhanakhan

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan__fb) on

Like Ananya, Suhana is also expected to join the film industry, after completing her education. Suhana is currently a student at New York University, but is back home in Mumbai due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Ananya in a recent interview spoke about Suhana’s desire to become an actor. “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” Ananya told Mid-Day.

Also read: Ananya Panday knows exactly when BFF Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Ananya said, “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chinese air activity goes down, limited troop pullback effected
Chinese air activity goes down, limited troop pullback effected
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: EU slams China, Russia for Covid-19 misinformation campaign
LIVE: EU slams China, Russia for Covid-19 misinformation campaign
‘Hope for people’: India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
‘Hope for people’: India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
Delhi firm ties up with US company to work on Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Delhi firm ties up with US company to work on Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Is India’s Covid-19 death rate higher than Italy’s?
Is India’s Covid-19 death rate higher than Italy’s?
Nepal PM criticises Yogi Adityanath’s ‘threatening’ remarks on border row
Nepal PM criticises Yogi Adityanath’s ‘threatening’ remarks on border row
Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies
Covid update: India among 15 high-risk nations; 1918-like impact, warn studies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In