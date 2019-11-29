e-paper
Ananya Panday: ‘Suhana Khan used to be the main lead in school plays, I used to be this thing moving in the background’

Ananya Panday has claimed her friend, Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan) is a great singer, dancer and brilliant actor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have studied in the same school.
         

Ananya Panday is currently promoting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh and opened up about her close friend, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan during one of her media interactions. The actor has revealed how Suhana would play the main lead in school plays while she hovered in the background.

A report in Mid-Day, has quoted Ananya as saying, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

After graduating from the Ardingly College in Sussex, England, Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies at the New York University. She recently worked in a short film, The Grey Part of Blue. Directed by Theodore Gimeno, the film features Suhana on the poster. It shows a heavily filtered picture of her, and the film’s title in bold yellow letters.

 

She had earlier played the female lead in college play, Romeo and Juliet. Shah Rukh had watched the play and had shared his reaction on Twitter. He wrote, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

 

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Thanksgiving celebrations with ‘too much food’. See pics, video

Ananya had made her Bollywood debut this year with Student of the Year 2. She featured alongside Tiger Shroff and newcomer Tara Sutaria in the film. She has already bagged her third project, Khali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will now be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It is set to hit theatres on December 6.

