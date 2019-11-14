e-paper
Suhana Khan dresses like a tap dancer. Internet goes wild over her look

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York. However, she is quite regular when it comes to staying in touch with her admirers back home, thanks to social media posts.

Suhana has once again been trending online, with a new picture of hers going viral.

In the picture, Suhana is wearing a white tank top and black pants. She wears her hair open underneath a hat.

Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest’s love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed. )

