Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor injured while shooting for Jersey, receives 13 stitches; Mira Rajput rushes to Mohali

Shahid Kapoor injured while shooting for Jersey, receives 13 stitches; Mira Rajput rushes to Mohali

Shahid Kapoor got injured while rehearsing for a Jersey scene, at the Mohali Stadium. He got a large bruise on his mouth and received 13 stitches.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor has been hurt on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. The actor was shooting a scene at the Mohali Stadium on Friday when he was hit by a ball on his mouth.

“Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor,” a source close to the makers told PTI.

 

View this post on Instagram

#jersey #prep

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

According to a report in Pinkvilla, his wife Mira Rajput has left for Chandigarh to be by his side. “He is fine now. But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There’s nothing to worry anymore,” a report told the website.

The actor will take a break for the next few days as he has a heavily bruised lower lip. He will resume filming after the swelling subsides and the wound is healed, the PTI source added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, will release in August this year.

