Shahid Kapoor on arranged marriage with wife Mira Rajput: ‘Our kids are first projects we did together’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:42 IST

Shahid Kapoor went against the trend when he tied the knot with 21-year-old Mira Rajput back in 2015. If it was not about their 14-year age-gap – Shahid was 35 – it was the fact that one of Bollywood’s eligible bachelors chose to go the arranged marriage way.

The couple met through Radha Soami Satsang – both their families are followers. Talking about their first meeting, Shahid said in a recent interview with Vogue that he wondered if they would last even for 15 minutes. “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” he said.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on first meeting with wife Mira Rajput: ‘My only thought was if we will even last 15 minutes’

Talking about children Zain and Misha, the actor went on to say, “Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together. One year into an arranged marriage, when you haven’t spent enough time together [earlier], you really evolve around each other.” While Mira is the disciplinarian at home, Shahid is the softy.

Also read: Mira Rajput on 14-year age difference with Shahid Kapoor: ‘He’s lived longer, I can benefit from his experience’

Talking about how his non-filmy wife has adapted to the Bollywood way of life, Shahid told the magazine, “We’ve gone to parties where I’ve known many more people than she has. But I’ve always found her having more intense conversations with people she’s met less than half an hour ago!”

The couple married in a private ceremony in Delhi in July 2015, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. “Even though it’s just been four years, a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married,” the actor added.

Shahid was last seen in the blockbuster Kabir Singh, one of the most successful Hindi films this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 18:42 IST