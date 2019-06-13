Shahid Kapoor on body transformation for Kabir Singh: I gained 8kg and then lost 14kg to look like a college boy

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he had to both lose and gain weight for his upcoming film Kabir Singh that will hit theatres on June 14.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, the actor revealed how he managed to put on eight kilos and later lose 14 kilos. “It’s always character before your personal life. The team decided to first shoot the portions that saw me out of shape. The character goes through an emotional phase; he is self-destructive and doesn’t care about how he looks. Actors are used to [looking] their best, at all times. But, here, I had to look as disinterested as I could about the way I appeared. Hence, we took the decision to grow the hair and beard. They took about two-and-a-half months to grow out, and during this phase I worked with my trainer Samir Jaura on drafting a plan and achieving the [hefty] look. If you sit down and make a plan, there’s a smart way of (gaining weight),” he said.

Shahid also revealed that he lost 14 kilos to look younger for the portion where he plays a young college boy. “I wanted to look boyish for the younger portions to play a medical student. I didn’t want a perfect body; one that was manicured or chiselled because that’s not how college-going boys look. Seventy-five per cent of what you eat depends on your diet. I don’t drink alcohol and am a vegetarian. Generally, I live a healthy lifestyle. To lose weight, I needed to severely cut the calories I consumed, and train harder. Even though we were training, the look was achieved more via the diet; not so much in the gym. We had two months to lose the weight. I didn’t want to rush into anything since that is not healthy.”

Shahid’s trainer Samir also told the tabloid that Shahid had limited intake of 1,800 calories. “Transformations like these are conducted under professional guidance. You need to understand the requirement of the look in the film, and the time in hand to achieve it. The hardest part is maintaining a certain look across the shooting schedule because actors [expend a lot of energy while] shoot for 10 hours a day,” he said.

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and is an official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 08:49 IST