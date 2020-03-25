Shahid Kapoor shares quarantine plans, Mira Rajput shows ‘love in time of social distancing’. See pics

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor conducted yet another ask me anything session with his fans on Tuesday night and revealed details about his next film and what he had for dinner. The actor confirmed that after Jersey he will be doing an action film.

There were reports that Shahid would begin prepping for the film, to be produced by Karan Johar. A source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part.”

Shahid was also asked about his quarantine plans. He had a three-point response: making a routine, keeping it simple and slowing it down. When a fan asked him the formula to beat stress and negativity, he said, “The situation doesn’t change with negativity. It only sees worse. If you want to help yourself, be proactive, make a plan. and start working towards it.”

Mira Rajput sitting alone on the couch.

Meanwhile, wife Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of her “love in the time of social distancing” as she sat alone on the couch. Shahid, who is basking in the success of his 2019 film Kabir Singh, was asked when he will work with Kiara Advani again. The actor replied in sarcasm, “whenever she has dates.” He also said Bekhayali was his favourite song from Kabir Singh.

On being asked what he learned from his character in his 2014 film Haider, the actor came up with a humorous answer. “Sar mundvao to baal wapis aane mein bahut time lagta hai (If you go bald, it takes a lot of time for the hair to grow).”

Among many quirky questions, a fan asked Shahid when he would appear on the spiritual Aastha channel, to which he replied, “Mira ke girdhar gopal.” On being enquired about his dinner, the actor revealed he had rice and cauliflower for the night.

Shahid had also shared a post soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to deal with coronavirus outbreak. The actor shared a message for his fans on Instagram in which he talked about staying “physically, mentally and emotionally strong.” He further asked them to “have faith, pray often, meditate, cook, read and speak to all who matter.” He also said, “see the sky turn bluer everyday. 21 days, will pass.”

