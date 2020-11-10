e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor tells Mira Rajput ‘no one is taking you seriously’ as she posts video on how to keep kids busy during pandemic

Shahid Kapoor tells Mira Rajput ‘no one is taking you seriously’ as she posts video on how to keep kids busy during pandemic

Shahid Kapoor teased his wife Mira Rajput as she posted a video about keeping kids busy during the pandemic. He commented that “no one’s taking (her) seriously”.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput with their kids Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput with their kids Misha and Zain.
         

Staying put in the house for days together can make children restless, but Mira Rajput has come up with some hacks. She shared a video on how to keep them busy during the pandemic but her husband Shahid Kapoor feels that “no one’s taking (her) seriously”.

In the video, Mira said, “I am sure that all of you who have kids or have kids in the family know that because of the pandemic, our kids are indoors, they are getting bored of their toys very quickly and they are getting very restless. Because I have been through this myself, I know exactly where you are coming from. Trust me, there are times when I have gone and hidden in the bathroom, hoping that my kids find their dad instead.”

Mira then shared a list of toys that the children can independently play with as well as some that will bring the entire family together. “Hack the lockdown madness with my picks of toys to keep the little monsters busy! Whether it’s independent play or a full on fam-jam, I’ve got you covered,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Shahid joked that the reason that no one is taking her words seriously is because she looks ‘too young’. He commented on her post, “No ones taking you seriously cause you looking too young to be a mom of 2,” along with a tongue emoji.

 

Also read | Mallika Sherawat reveals how Kamala Harris put her at ease when she was ‘feeling like a fish out of water’ in Hollywood

Mira, who married Shahid at the age of 20, welcomed daughter Misha just a year later. Their son, Zain, was born in 2018, just two days before her 24th birthday.

In an interview with Filmfare last year, Shahid had talked about how the transition after getting married was tough on Mira. “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In