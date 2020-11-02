‘I miss you’: Shahid Kapoor shares a blurry photo with wife Mira, gets a cheeky response

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:58 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor is missing wife Mira as he wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey remake. The actor recently resumed work and rejoined the film’s shoot that was halted during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Sharing a blurry photo featuring him with wife Mira, he wrote, “I miss you”.

The actor shared the selfie with a heart emoji. Mira also replied on the photo, writing cheekily, “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.”

Shahid Kapoor was shooting for the Hindi remake of Jersey in Chandigarh when the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. The actor had then returned to Mumbai where the family spent the lockdown together.

Shahid, who had a highly successful 2019 with his blockbuster Kabir Singh, is now shooting for the remake of Telugu hit Jersey. Kabir Singh was a remake of Arjun Reddy. Jersey originally starred Nani and is about a failed cricketer who decided to make a comeback to fulfil his son’s wish. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

In October, Shahid had announced a wrap on Jersey’s Uttarakhand schedule. “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.”

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Talking about their family life, Mira had said in an interview, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she said.