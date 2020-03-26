Shehnaaz Gill wants to watch all episodes of Bigg Boss 13 re-run to see her bond with Sidharth Shukla

bollywood

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has said she plans to watch re-runs of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, adding that she would do so to watch her bonding with close friend and the show winner Sidharth Shukla.

She told Times of India in an interview, “Yes, I am eagerly waiting to watch the re-runs. I am excited to watch Sidharth Shukla and my bonding which was loved by everyone. I want to watch it on TV and experience it. I am just waiting for the first few episodes to get over quickly and the episodes where Sidharth and I started to bond. In fact, I have started watching and I feel all the contestants should watch it to know why people loved and disliked them and where they went wrong.”

After initially trying to build rapport with Paras Chhabra on the show, Shehnaaz moved closer to Sidharth and even tried her best to woo him when Vikas Gupta told her that ‘Sidnaaz’ - a combination of Sidharth and Shehnaaz was trending on social media. Vikas had entered Bigg Boss as a replacement for Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had to step out due to a back injury and eventually quit the show due to health issues.

Sidharth, on his part, either entertained Shehnaaz as a kid or simply snubbed her in the initial days. However, when he had to step out of the house due to health problems and stayed in a secret room for some time, viewers got a glimpse of his concern and feelings for Shehnaaz. He was extra careful for her and asked Paras to take care that people do not use her, while sending him back inside the house.

As more time passed and Shehnaaz and Sidharth came closer, it was evident that both care for each other but only Shehnaaz is ready to accept the feelings. Both denied when questioned were specifically asked about their relationship. They insisted they are only friends.

Shehnaaz recently appeared on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she was supposed to choose a partner for herself but the show ended without anyone winning her heart. Most contestants from the show have said finding someone on the show was not even the focus for Shehnaaz.

