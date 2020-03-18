Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta take a dig at Sidharth Shukla, laugh over ‘emotional attachment’. Watch

tv

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:27 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and former Bigg Boss 11 member Vikas Gupta had a blast over their ‘emotional attachment’. In a video shared by Vikas, the two can be seen having a blast together as they take a dig at Sidharth Shukla.

In the clip, Shehnaaz and Vikas can be seen seated together and looking at something (a laptop perhaps) when Shehnaaz says: “Aye hay, yeh teri girlfriend hai (is she your girlfriend)?” To which, Vikas reacts: “Girlfriend nahin, attachment hai, emotional attachment.” When Shenaaz knowingly says “Acha, woh tujhe bhi hoti hai (it happens to you too?)”, Vikas teasingly says, “Tune hi toh sikhaai hai (you were the one to teach it to me),” before both of them burst out laughing.

It is well known that Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared an amazing chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Vikas, who spent time inside the house as a guest on the show, has been a big advocate of Sidnaaz. Shehnaaz had said then that she had developed an ‘emotional attachment’ for Sidharth.

After Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth winning the trophy, Shehnaaz and another contestant Paras Chhabra had moved on to another show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where the two will pick a life partner from a number of suitors. For one of the promotions, Sidharth had visited the sets and done a dance set piece with Shehnaaz too. On the show, Shehnaaz had, on several occasions, said that she is in love with Sidharth, even if the latter considers her a friend.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth, meanwhile, have shot for a music video in Madh Island, near Mumbai. The poster of the song, titled Bhula Dunga, was unveiled on social media and was immediately lapped up by their fans.

Sharing it, Sidharth wrote: “he former shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, “Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!”

Fans were over the moon seeing them together. One wrote, “Feels like we waited for this our whole life”, while another said, “Can’t waitttt you guys look perfect together”.

Sung and composed by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga has lyrics written by Surpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Punit J Pathak and directed the song with Kaushal Joshi producing it.

