Shobhita Dhulipala is IMDb’s breakout star of the month, says ‘thrilling to be given so much love’

Riding high on the success of Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven, actor Sobhita Dhulipala now has a new reason to be happy - she is the ‘IMDb Breakout Star of the Month’. Based on data from March 2019, Shobhita entered into the Top 15 most popular Indian actors on the IMDb STARmeter. The data’s decided on the number of page clicks on the leading global movie website.

“It is certainly very thrilling to be given so much love and appreciation from the audience and critics. Finding that people are searching for my name and work on IMDb, which is the biggest data base for movies and celebrities in the world is immensely special and motivating,” Sobhita has said in a statement.

Sobhita began with films Raman Raghav 2.0, Goodachar (Tamil), Chef and Kaalakaandi. However, it is with her portrayal of Tara in the recent Amazon Prime web series that she found fame. In the series, Tara, trapped in an unhappy marriage, plays a wedding planner who overcomes various obstacles to help people get their dream wedding. The show, by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, also touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gays face in India. The second season is already in the works.

Shobhita’s first film, Raman Raghav premiered at Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes Film festival, 2016, and she was nominated for Critics’ choice best supporting performance. Talking about her experience of working with Anurag Kashyap on the film, Shobhita recently told Hindustan Times, “Raman Raghav 2.0 gave me that. Working with Anurag Kashyap was a turning point in my life. To be around him and see that you can be absolutely honest as a human being and still do what you want to do, still be respected. It gave me so much courage.”

