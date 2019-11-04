Sonakshi Sinha slams airline for mishandling her luggage, says ‘you broke the unbreakable’. Watch video

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha has posted a video on Twitter where she has pulled up IndiGo airlines for not just mishandling her luggage, but actually breaking the handles and wheels. The video has since gone viral.

In the video, Sonakshi can be heard saying, “So, I was travelling with IndiGo today with a perfectly fine bag but I came back with a bag with handle no 1 completely broken, handle no 2 completely broken, and wheel completely off. So thanks, you guys, at IndiGo and Samsonite, very sorry to say but even you couldn’t survive IndiGo.” In the video, Sonakshi takes the viewers through the various parts of the bag damaged.

Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.#Indigo pic.twitter.com/8x4lVzBlqH — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 3, 2019

Sonakshi received a lot of support from Twitter with many viewers writing in to narrate similar experience with IndiGo. Some even posted pictures of their damaged luggage. One user wrote, “This happened with me too when I was traveling from Pune to Chennai. And guys please if you face anything like this. Please report them there only to the particular airlines ground staff as soon as you get the bag from the belt. And if you exit from airport they won’t listen.” The airline later reached out to her and appears to have registered her grievance and taken requisite action.

This happened with me too when I was traveling from Pune to Chennai.

And guys please if you face anything like this. Please report them there only to the particular airlines ground staff as soon as you get the bag from the belt. And if you exit from airport they won't listen. — beautystreakbyvinika (@vinika12) November 3, 2019

They are known for it.. check this out. In my case i couldn’t even recognised my bag..handles broken, completely wet and dirty bag..!!

When asked for a explanation they said it rained ( guess it rained only on my bag , 😂 as other bags were perfect pic.twitter.com/IA152BnbXP — preeti (@preeti06773476) November 4, 2019

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen next in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 where she will reprise her character from the popular franchise called Rajjo. Only recently in October, Salman had introduced his ‘super sexy Rajjo’ with a video. In it, Salman is seen walking towards Sonakshi’s poster, and says, “Ye hai humare super sexy Mrs Rajjo. Abhi bhi humare Habibi. (This is our super sexy Mrs Rajjo. She is still my beloved).”

Sonakshi has been a part of the Dabangg franchise since its first release in 2010 as Chulbul Pandey’s (Salman) love interest and then his wife. In the poster, Sonakshi is seen in a pink printed sari with a shirt on top, along with Chulbul’s signature sunglasses. She has left her hair loose and has a flower pinned to her hair.

Sharing a still picture of the same poster, Salman wrote: “Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo.” Sharing the same poster, Sonakshi wrote: “Chulbul Pandey ki habibi Rajjo ke bina Dabangg adhoori hai.”

Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhu Deva, also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others. It is scheduled for a December 2019 release.

(With inputs from IANS)

