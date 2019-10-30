Sonakshi Sinha shuts up trolls, body-shamers: ‘I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide’. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has given a befitting reply to the trolls who have targeted her for her body type for years. The actor has shared a video where she can be seen reading out all the mean messages she gets on social media and why she doesn’t care anymore.

She shared the video with the caption, “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended.”

For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended. But on the next episode of @MyntraFS I asked the contestants to take to social media, pic.twitter.com/wvu1P9OY2o — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) October 30, 2019

Dressed in a striped pantsuit, Sonakshi reads out comments she receives on the social media and says, “Trolls. That’s what they call themselves. Those people who just wanna kill your vibe? The people who have all the time to judge others and no work to do! So they say anything. Sometimes we feel angry, hurt or numb but now we just laugh it off because that’s what these people are -- a joke.”

She goes on to add, “But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it? That’s when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that’s what makes me bigger than them...pun intended.”

Several of her fans hailed her for her message. A fan wrote, “I’m always proud of you the way you hv handled all the body shaming that you get. The positive attitude that you carry is rare and is soo admirable.” Another commented, “The very definition of your personality should be always on your thinking and the way you live life... Not borrowed or determined by others.”

Sonakshi is all set to return as Rajjo in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.Her first look from the film was released on Karwa Chauth, October 17. The film will release on December 20.

