Sonakshi Sinha posts stunning panoramic view of the Maldives. Check out her vacation pics

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:55 IST

After a week of heavy trolling, actor Sonakshi Sinha went on vacation. She posted three pictures from the Maldives on Wednesday, bidding goodbye to the popular travel destination.

The pictures act as a collage of sorts. Lined up side-by-side, or seen on Sonakshi’s Instagram page, they give a panoramic view of the Jumeirah Vittaveli resort. The middle picture shows Sonakshi posing on a walkway, while the ones on either side show the natural beauty of the island paradise.

Sonakshi Sinha chills in the Maldives.

Sonakshi captioned two of the pictures with sunset emojis, and wrote alongside the middle one, “Saying goodbye to Maldives always breaks my heart a little... this time a little more thanks to the amazing love and hospitality by @jumeirahvittaveli! Until we meet again.”

Earlier in the week, Sonakshi shared three other posts. It seems as if the trip is a sponsored one, but Sonakshi’s posts don’t make it clear that this is an advertisement. “Should’ve been under the Maldivian sun, but we got some rain instead!! No problem because @jumeirahvittaveli makes the waiting inside worth it too!! Love being back in my favorite place in the whole wide world!!!” she captioned one of the posts.

Sonakshi was at the centre of a controversy recently, when she took the help of a lifeline during an appearance on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sonakshi couldn’t answer a Ramayana-related question, for which she was mercilessly trolled. She responded to the trolling in a tweet, and wrote, “Dear jaage hue trolls.I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.” What took viewers ,and even host Amitabh Bachchan by surprise was the fact that Sonakshi’s family has a close relationship to the religious epic -- her father, uncles and brothers are all named after characters who appear in the Ramayana.

Sonakshi’s last two releases - Kalank and Khandani Shafakhana - flopped at the box office. She will next be seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan, followed by Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 16:54 IST