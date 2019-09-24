e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

UP minister calls Sonakshi Sinha a ‘dhan pashu’ after Kaun Banega Crorepati gaffe: ‘All they care about is earning money’

UP minister Sunil Bharala is furious at Sonakshi Sinha after she couldn’t answer a question based on Ramayana during Kaun Banega Crorepati.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:46 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Sonakshi Sinha was trolled online after she couldn’t answer a Ramayana based question on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Sonakshi Sinha was trolled online after she couldn’t answer a Ramayana based question on Kaun Banega Crorepati.(IANS)
         

Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala has slammed Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who was unable to answer a question on Ramayana during popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati last week. Bharala, who holds a ministerial rank position as chairman of the Labour Welfare Council, called Sonakshi a ‘Dhan Pashu’ (money animal) and said such people have no time for learning and only care about earning money.

“In modern times, these people are only after money. All they care about is earning money and spending that money on themselves. They have no knowledge of history and gods. They have no time for learning. Nothing can be sadder than this,” he said.

 

The Minister was referring to Sonakshi’s failure to answer a question related to Ramayana on September 20 episode of the show.

On the show to support a contestant from Rajasthan, Sonakshi was asked: “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ (herb) for whom?” She apparently did not know the answer from the four options given -- Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama, and finally used a lifeline to answer the question.

Also read: Salman Khan has argument with photographer at Bigg Boss 13 launch, says if you have a problem, ban me. Watch

 

Expressing his surprise at Sonakshi’s lack of knowledge about the Indian epic, the show’s host actor Amitabh Bachchan later pointed out how strange it was as she lives in a house called Ramayana, her father’s name is Shatrughan Sinha, whose three other brothers are called Ram, Lakshman and Bharat, and her own brothers are named Luv and Kush.

The actor was also trolled on the social media for not knowing the story of Ramayana. She however, hit back at netizens saying she does not remember many other things and if trolls have no work, they can make memes on them too.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:40 IST

