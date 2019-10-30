e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Shilpa Shetty soaks some Phuket sun in an infinity pool, husband Raj Kundra says ‘When the water got too hot to handle’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty sizzled in a floral swimsuit during her Phuket vacation, which got a candid reaction from her husband Raj Kundra. She also gave swimming lessons to her son Viaan.

bollywood Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan went swimming in Phuket.
Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan went swimming in Phuket.
         

Shilpa Shetty has flown with her family to Phuket for some post Diwali fun. The actor is accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and has been sharing pictures and videos from the scenic location.

Shilpa has shared a picture of herself while soaking some sunshine and relaxing in an infinity pool overlooking the beach. She is seen in a blue floral swimsuit with her hair tied in a bun.

 

Giving a peek into the state of her mind, she wrote in the caption, “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you”, says Deepak Chopra. I truly believe in it too! If you can centre yourself and your thoughts even when there’s major chaos around you, that’s when nothing remains impossible. What you can achieve with a calm and composed demeanour, can never be accomplished when you have a reaction to everything that happens around you. Breathe easy and just sometimes, let it go.” #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #calm #composure #chaos #meditate #yogisofinstagram #peace #thoughts.”

Her husband dropped a cheeky comment on the post, “When the water got too hot to handle!”

 

She also posted a video of her giving swimming lessons to son Viaan and wrote, “Teaching my son the tricks of “breathing right’”even underwater #vacation #phuketdiaries #motherson #sonshine #family #blessed #love #gratitude #waterbaby #breathe.” The two are seen wearing swimming goggles as they try to hold themselves underwater.

Also read: Asin celebrates daughter Arin’s birthday party with aquatic theme, shares adorable pics

 

 

Shilpa had celebrated Diwali with her family, including mother Sunanda and sister Shamita Shetty. She had posted pictures from their Laxmi puja while being dressed in festive wear. Shilpa and her mother were twinning in red while her husband and son wore matching kurta pyjamas for the puja.

Shilpa and Raj had also attended designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash last week. While Shilpa wore a white kurta and red sharara for the party, her husband was in casuals.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:47 IST

tags
top news
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News