Shilpa Shetty soaks some Phuket sun in an infinity pool, husband Raj Kundra says ‘When the water got too hot to handle’. Watch

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:49 IST

Shilpa Shetty has flown with her family to Phuket for some post Diwali fun. The actor is accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and has been sharing pictures and videos from the scenic location.

Shilpa has shared a picture of herself while soaking some sunshine and relaxing in an infinity pool overlooking the beach. She is seen in a blue floral swimsuit with her hair tied in a bun.

Giving a peek into the state of her mind, she wrote in the caption, “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you”, says Deepak Chopra. I truly believe in it too! If you can centre yourself and your thoughts even when there’s major chaos around you, that’s when nothing remains impossible. What you can achieve with a calm and composed demeanour, can never be accomplished when you have a reaction to everything that happens around you. Breathe easy and just sometimes, let it go.” #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #calm #composure #chaos #meditate #yogisofinstagram #peace #thoughts.”

Her husband dropped a cheeky comment on the post, “When the water got too hot to handle!”

She also posted a video of her giving swimming lessons to son Viaan and wrote, “Teaching my son the tricks of “breathing right’”even underwater #vacation #phuketdiaries #motherson #sonshine #family #blessed #love #gratitude #waterbaby #breathe.” The two are seen wearing swimming goggles as they try to hold themselves underwater.

Shilpa had celebrated Diwali with her family, including mother Sunanda and sister Shamita Shetty. She had posted pictures from their Laxmi puja while being dressed in festive wear. Shilpa and her mother were twinning in red while her husband and son wore matching kurta pyjamas for the puja.

Shilpa and Raj had also attended designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash last week. While Shilpa wore a white kurta and red sharara for the party, her husband was in casuals.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:47 IST