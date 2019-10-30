Asin celebrates daughter Arin’s birthday party with aquatic theme, shares adorable pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:53 IST

Former Bollywood actor Asin recently celebrated her daughter Arin’s second birthday. She has now shared photos and videos from the aquatic theme birthday party held on October 24 on Instagram .

Asin and husband Rahul Sharma threw an aquatic theme party for the little one, with its theme of blue and white. Asin shared a picture of Arin, dressed in a navy blue frock and matching pumps on Instagram and captioned it, “2 years #Happy2ndBirthdayArin #babysfavouriteblue #latergram.” The baby girl can be seen looking at the setup especially created for her big day.

Arin all dressed up for her 2nd birthday.

Arin’s birthday cake (left) and in the arms of her father Rahul Sharma at the party (right).

The setup for Arin’s second birthday party.

More pictures have her sitting on a couch wearing a white shrug over her blue frock. Another picture showed Rahul holding her in his arms and looking at the birthday cake, with his back to the camera. The poolside party had white and blue balloons, cakes and muffins in the shapes of sea animals and oysters. The birthday cake was also designed around the theme of underwater sea life.

Many of their industry friends and fans showered the little one with blessings on social media. Calling herself ‘masi (aunt)’, actor Raveena Tandon wrote for her, “Happy birthday my dearest darling Arin! Love Raveena masi.” Asin acknowledged her greetings with a heart emoji.

Last month, Asin had shared a throwback picture from her first Onam last year. She shared the picture of the little one dressed in a traditional white attire and captioned it, “#throwback to last year- Arin’s 1st Onam, 10months old #ourlilprincess.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna join Dimple Kapadia to celebrate family matriarch’s birthday, see pics

While Arin celebrated her birthday on October 24, Asin turned 34 two days later. Asin featured in several Tamil films before making her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in 2008 film Ghajini. She delivered a few more hits including Ready and No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan, and Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar. She eventually quit films and tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:52 IST