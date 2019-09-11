e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Asin shares Onam throwback pics with husband Rahul Sharma, daughter Arin and fans can’t stop fawning

Actor Asin has shared two Onam throwback pictures with husband Rahul Sharma and their daughter, Arin. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Asin and husband Rahul Sharma, and their daughter Arin, last Onam.
Asin and husband Rahul Sharma, and their daughter Arin, last Onam.
         

Actor Asin has shared a couple of throwback pictures on Instagram, on the occasion of Onam. Asin took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two pictures - the first with her husband and the second of their daughter.

She captioned her first post, “Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents.” The picture shows Asin and her husband, Rahul Sharma, posing in traditional Indian attire for a selfie. The post attracted several comments. The actor Jayasurya, along with dozens of other fans, wished the couple a happy Onam, while others commented on how beautiful Asin looked.

 

View this post on Instagram

#Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents :)

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

The second post shows Asin and Rahul’s daughter, Arin, who is also dressed in traditional attire. “Arin’s 1st Onam, 10 months old,” Asin wrote in the caption. This picture attracted even more comments. “Our little Princess,” wrote one fan. “So cute,” wrote another. A bunch of fans commented that Arin looks like Malayalam actor Nazriya.

Asin, who quit the film industry after tying the knot in January 2016, had starred opposite actors such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In fact, Akshay was the one who set her up with Rahul, who is the founder and head of mobile phone company Micromax.

In October, Asin and Rahul celebrated the first birthday of their daughter. Sharing pictures on social media, Rahul wrote, “A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday! #Arinturnsone #ArinsFirstBirthday.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 14:11 IST

tags
trending topics
Apple Event 2019iPhone 11 VS iPhone XRApple iPhone 11Kailasavadivoo SivanKBC 11Taapsee PannuChandrababu NaiduMilind SomanSunil ChhetriPM Modi in MathuraMotor Vehicle ActHappy Onam 2019Chhichhore Box Office CollectionDabangg 3
Top News
latest news
Bollywood News
don't miss