Asin shares Onam throwback pics with husband Rahul Sharma, daughter Arin and fans can’t stop fawning

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:12 IST

Actor Asin has shared a couple of throwback pictures on Instagram, on the occasion of Onam. Asin took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two pictures - the first with her husband and the second of their daughter.

She captioned her first post, “Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents.” The picture shows Asin and her husband, Rahul Sharma, posing in traditional Indian attire for a selfie. The post attracted several comments. The actor Jayasurya, along with dozens of other fans, wished the couple a happy Onam, while others commented on how beautiful Asin looked.

The second post shows Asin and Rahul’s daughter, Arin, who is also dressed in traditional attire. “Arin’s 1st Onam, 10 months old,” Asin wrote in the caption. This picture attracted even more comments. “Our little Princess,” wrote one fan. “So cute,” wrote another. A bunch of fans commented that Arin looks like Malayalam actor Nazriya.

Asin, who quit the film industry after tying the knot in January 2016, had starred opposite actors such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In fact, Akshay was the one who set her up with Rahul, who is the founder and head of mobile phone company Micromax.

In October, Asin and Rahul celebrated the first birthday of their daughter. Sharing pictures on social media, Rahul wrote, “A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday! #Arinturnsone #ArinsFirstBirthday.”

