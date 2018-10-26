Asin, Rahul Sharma celebrate daughter Arin’s birthday with extravagant bash. See inside pics, videos

Little Arin’s parents, actor Asin and businessman Rahul Sharma, spared no effort in making sure she gets a first birthday party fit for a princess. Although Arin turned one on October 24, Wednesday, Asin and Rahul shared pictures from the celebrations with their friends and loved ones on Thursday.

Proud mom Asin filled fans in on the festivities as she shared photos from the outdoor celebration on a beautifully sunny day in Delhi. “Happy 1st birthday ARIN! #arinturnsone,” she captioned the pictures on Instagram. The birthday girl’s doting dad Rahul also shared snaps, which featured him with his baby girl, one from the day she was born, and another one from her first birthday bash. Wishing Arin a happy birthday, Rahul shared on Twitter, “A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday! #Arinturnsone #ArinsFirstBirthday”.

Arin’s birthday party was as girlie as it gets, with a dessert table, the prettiest pink cake, and the birthday girl dressed like a princess. From the pics we’ve seen so far, the party included a variety of rainbow and unicorn themed desserts, pink and white decor, complete with a mini hot air balloon installation, lots of baby pink, golden and white balloons, glitter and sprinkles. With all the attractions, the day-time affair gave the social-media-shy family several photo ops. Little Arin seemed to be having an absolute ball as she posed for a series of photos.

Here are all the inside pictures and videos from the party the party Asin and Rahul Sharma threw for their daughter’s first birthday:

A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday!#Arinturnsone #ArinsFirstBirthday pic.twitter.com/Iklqpnf98w — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) October 25, 2018

Asin married Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. She shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter in January. Sharing the picture of Arin’s foot, the loving mom wrote, “#ARWedding #2years. It’s the three of us now. Stepping into the third year. Couldn’t have asked for more!” Before that Asin shared an adorable post to announce her daughter’s birth, writing, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:55 IST