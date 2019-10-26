e-paper
Happy Birthday Asin: Revisiting her fairytale wedding, charmed life with husband Rahul, daughter Arin in 10 pics

Happy Birthday Asin: The actor’s life so far is a dream come true for any middle class girl -- there’s a successful career, a dream wedding, a loving husband and an adorable child.

bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Asin, who turns 34 on October 26, married Rahul Sharma in 2016.
Asin, who turns 34 on October 26, married Rahul Sharma in 2016.(Instagram)
         

Actor Asin may have quit acting after marriage but interest in her and her life remains high. This when she is not even very active on social media

Born to Syrian Catholic parents from Kerala in 1985, Asin had a protected and carefree upbringing as the daughter of an ex-CBI officer and a surgeon. Studying in Naval Public School, Kochi meant that her exposure was pan-Indian.

She holds a Bachelor in Arts (English) degree from Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala. As per tradition, she was to be named after her paternal grandmother, Mary, but her father decided to name her Asin instead, which was an amalgamation of “A” from Sanskrit, meaning (without) and “sin” from English. The name translated to ‘someone without any sins and hence pure’.

Asin has worked across film industries in India but is best known for her work in Tamil films. However, it all began in 2001, when she made her acting debut in Malayalam film, Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. Soon, Asin expanded her universe to make her Telugu debut with Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (2003), which turned out to be her first commercial success. It was only in 2004 that she made her Tamil debut with M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi (2004), also a success at box office. Subsequently she went on to work in a number of hit films, mostly in Tamil language - Ghajini (2005), actioner Sivakasi (2005), thriller Varalaru (2006), action thriller Pokkiri (2007), romantic drama Vel (2008) and Dasavathaaram (2008) -- films that would seal her destiny.

In 2008, she made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan, which also hit the bull’s eye. After that, she formed a winning combination with Salman Khan (Ready and No Entry Mein Entry) and Akshay Kumar (Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2).

From 2012, she entered a dry spell and did not have any big hits. Then, in 2016, she married Rahul Sharma, co-founder Micromax and was blessed with a daughter, whom they named Arin, in 2017. She quit acting when she was still a name to reckon with and settled into blissful matrimony. Her Instagram pictures are full of happy times spent in the company of her husband Rahul and their daughter Arin, be it travelling abroad, spending time with each other, enjoying farm life and just being around their little girl. That would definitely count for a ‘charmed’ life.

On her 34th birthday, here’s revisiting best moments from her fairytale wedding and married life:

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Love, Laughter and Happily ever after! ❤️

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#MyFamilyMyStrength ❤️

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

Also read: Indian Idol’s Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar being forcibly kissed on stage: ‘He had a tattoo of Neha, must have immense love for her ’

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #ARwedding #throwback

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🎿

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#MyFamilyMyStrength ❤️

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy 1st birthday ARIN ! #arinturnsone

A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on

 

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 08:23 IST

