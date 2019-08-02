Sonam Kapoor: ‘Strong women lift each other up, lucky to be surrounded by many of them’

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor will be part of an ongoing women’s club initiative and will talk about how women can help each other, reports suggest. A Mid-Day report quoted Sonam as saying, “Strong women lift each other up. I’m lucky to be surrounded by many of them and hope to encourage that sisterhood. Women can make it big in this man’s world only if we motivate and empower each other.” As per the report, it is an initiative by Sonam’s friend and owner of Jamavar club in London, Samyukta Nair.

Sonam often voices her concerns about the need for empowerment of women, especially in our society. “I am a complete feminist.. .being a feminist is to understand that it’s not about boys and girls, it’s about being who you are, not being afraid, and standing up for what you believe is right,” she once told Huffingtonpost.

“My father (Anil Kapoor) is the best person I know because he encourages me and my sister. He treats me as a strong capable individual and for that he is a feminist. He believes that these girls are more than capable of doing a lot of things which a lot of people are not. I have never been afraid of being who I am, so for me, my father is a feminist in that way,” she added.

