Sridevi’s Mom co-star Sajal Aly ties the knot with Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi, see pics and videos

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:58 IST

Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, who made her Bollywood debut with Ravi Udyawar’s Mom in which she played Sridevi’s daughter, got married to her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad Raza Mir in an intimate ceremony. The nikaah took place last week at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, and was followed by a lavish dinner. Pictures of the three-day wedding festivities were shared online by the newlyweds, as well as their friends and family members.

Sharing a picture with Ahad, Sajal wrote, “Hello Mr Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” He shared the same picture and captioned it, “Hello Mrs Mir. #InAbuDhabi.” The couple also shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony, which took place at the Emirates Palace Hotel. Congratulatory messages poured in from a number of Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane and Momal Sheikh.

Reports claim that Sajal and Ahad will host a grand reception in Pakistan on March 27. Take a look at some of the pictures and videos from their wedding functions:

Sajal and Ahad fell in love during the making of their television show Yakeen Ka Safar, in which they played Dr Zoobia and Dr Asfandyar, respectively. Their chemistry was loved by fans, and rumours began doing the rounds that there was a romance brewing between them.

In 2019, Sajal announced their engagement on Instagram with a loved-up photo from the ceremony. “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Sajal and Ahad,” she wrote in her caption.

Currently, the couple is seen together in the drama Ye Dil Mera, which airs on Hum TV.

