Sridevi’s Mom co-star and Pakistani actor Sajal Ali: I lost my mom again today

Bollywood actor Sridevi, who died late Saturday following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, was last seen onscreen in Mom (2017) and her onscreen daughter from the film, Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, has now reacted to the Sadma star’s death. Sajal had a small but heartbreaking message: ‘Lost my mom again.

Incidentally, Sajal lost her real mother during the shoot of Mom and Sridevi reportedly comforted her during the difficult time. A Deccan Chronicle report had quoted a source as saying, “Sajal was very close to her mother, who she lost recently. It shattered the young girl. Sri took Sajal under her wings after that tragedy and treated her like her own. After the tragedy, Sajal called Sri from her hometown in Pakistan and broke down, saying the whole experience was too close to her to be treated just as a film.”

“Normally, Sri doesn’t mix with her colleagues. She is a complete professional on the sets. But with Sajal, Sri’s equation was different,” the source added.

Sharing an old picture with Sridevi, Sajal wrote on Sunday on her Instagram, “Lost my mom again..”

Lost my mom again... A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

Earlier, during the release of the film, Sridevi got emotional talking about Sajal. “Sajal mera baccha I love you. I don’t know why I am becoming emotional. I miss you all. The way you have worked in the film, it is incredible. This film would have been incomplete without you. It is a special moment for us. We have been waiting for this. I miss you all,” she said.

Several other Pakistani actors also took to Twitter to express their grief:

My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji. — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 24, 2018

Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018

So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever.. pic.twitter.com/jS2YJU1zoq — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more